This 19-Km Scenic Train Ride In Tamil Nadu Costs Less Than A Plate Of Momos

Who would want to miss a train ride through tea gardens, mountain views and so many tunnels, especially when it costs just Rs 85?

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway offers all this and more on its scenic journey from Coonoor to Ooty in Tamil Nadu. And honestly, Rs 85 may not even get you a good plate of momo at many places today.

The journey covers around 19 km and takes about 1 hour and 15 minutes. It is a short ride, but there is plenty to see. You get to pass through five tunnels, watch green tea gardens go by and enjoy views of the Nilgiri hills from your train window.

A video shared by an Instagram user shows her enjoying this scenic train journey. From leaning out of the train window to get a closer look at the views to passing through tunnels, she captures different moments from the ride. The video also shows the greenery around the tracks and tea gardens along the way.

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The best part is that you do not have to spend a lot to enjoy these views. A second-class ticket costs Rs 85 if you buy it offline. Online tickets cost around Rs 150, according to the info shared by the user. And if you want a first-class ticket, the fare is around Rs 300.

How to book your ticket?

If you only want to enjoy this scenic stretch, book your ticket from Coonoor to Ooty instead of starting from Mettupalayam.

The longer journey from Mettupalayam takes more time and covers a bigger stretch of the hills. The Coonoor-Ooty section is a shorter option if you want to enjoy the views without spending several hours on the train.

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway is part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Mountain Railways of India. It is known for its historic train service through the hills of Tamil Nadu.

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Nilgiri Mountain Railway Route

The full route from Mettupalayam to Ooty is around 46 km long. It starts at Mettupalayam, which is about 330 metres above sea level, and climbs to Ooty, which is around 2,200 metres above sea level.

The railway line has 250 bridges and 16 tunnels. A special track system is used on the steep section between Kallar and Coonoor. The train moves slowly on this stretch, at a maximum permitted speed of 13 kmph.

The route passes through the Western Ghats and gets rainfall during both the southwest and northeast monsoons.

How To Reach Nilgiri Mountain Railway

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway runs between Mettupalayam and Ooty in Tamil Nadu. You can board the train from Mettupalayam or take the shorter, scenic route from Coonoor to Ooty.

The Ooty Bus Stand is around 10 km away from the location. Coimbatore International Airport is about 59 km away, while Coimbatore Railway Station is around 60 km away.