Aditi Rao Hydari Disagrees With The Idea That Exes Cannot Be Just Friends: "It Can Be Platonic"

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared her views on maintaining a friendship with an ex, saying that she believes such relationships can be completely platonic. She made the remark during promotional activities for her latest project, Lust Stories 3, in which she stars opposite her husband, Siddharth.

Speaking to Netflix India, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "I completely disagree with this (narrative that staying friends with an ex can never be completely platonic). I believe it can be platonic. I went to a co-educational boarding school..."

About Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's Marriage

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in 2024.

Speaking to journalist Nayandeep Rakshit recently, Siddharth said, "I met Adu because I believe in love and soulmates. Adu is my soulmate. If you want a soulmate, you have to believe in love. The universe is listening. That's all I have to say. I thank Adu every day for being born. My life would've been rubbish without her. So I'm very, very grateful. I'm grateful that Safed Sagar came 20 years after Rang De Basanti. I didn't do anything to get it. So the universe gave me Adu. I'm just very grateful."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's love story began in 2021 during the shooting of their Telugu film Maha Samudram. Their on-screen connection soon blossomed into a real-life romance, which the pair initially kept private before gradually opening up to fans through social media posts and interviews.

After announcing their engagement in March 2024, the duo got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony on 16 September 2024. The wedding took place at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, and was attended by close family and friends.

Also Read: Who Is Aditi Rao Hydari's 75-Year-Old Lust Stories 3 Co-Star 'Diva Dadi' Going Viral Online