6 Places In India Where You Can Catch Early Snowfall This October And November

The first signs of winter have started appearing in the higher reaches of the Himalayas, with fresh snowfall already reported in several mountain destinations. If you've been waiting to see snow without travelling in the peak winter months, October and November can be a great time to plan a trip. The mountains are beginning to turn white, the air feels crisper and the views become even more spectacular after fresh snowfall. From Kashmir to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, a few places are already welcoming winter. Here are some destinations where you can catch an early glimpse of snow this season.

6 Places Where Winter Has Already Arrived

1. Sonmarg, Jammu And Kashmir

Sonmarg is among the first places in Kashmir to receive snowfall as temperatures begin to drop. The surrounding mountains often turn white during October and November, creating beautiful views for visitors. The meadows may lose their summer colours, but the snow-covered peaks become the main attraction. Early winter is also a good time to enjoy the region before peak tourist crowds arrive.

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2. Zojila Pass, Ladakh

Connecting Kashmir with Ladakh, Zojila Pass is known for its high altitude and extreme weather conditions. Fresh snowfall often begins here much earlier than in many other parts of the country. The rugged landscape looks even more dramatic when covered in snow. Travellers passing through can witness some of the most striking winter scenery in the Himalayas.

3. Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali starts feeling the arrival of winter by late October. While snowfall in the town itself depends on weather conditions, the higher areas around Manali often receive fresh snow during this period. Snow-covered mountains surrounding the valley create stunning views. The pleasant weather and festive atmosphere make it a popular choice for a winter getaway.

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4. Sissu, Himachal Pradesh

Located in the Lahaul Valley, Sissu becomes especially beautiful when the first snowfall of the season arrives. The mountains, roads and fields gradually begin to turn white, creating picture-perfect landscapes. Compared to more popular hill stations, Sissu remains relatively peaceful. It is an excellent destination for travellers looking to experience snow in a quieter setting.

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5. Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh

Known for its dramatic mountain scenery, Kinnaur begins preparing for winter during October and November. Higher reaches of the region often receive fresh snowfall, while the snow-clad peaks provide incredible views from villages across the district. The combination of mountains, traditional villages and apple orchards makes the landscape particularly charming. The crisp weather adds to the overall experience.

6. Hemkund Sahib, Uttarakhand

The area around Hemkund Sahib usually experiences snowfall as winter approaches. The surrounding peaks and trekking routes often receive fresh snow, signalling the start of the colder season. Although access becomes limited because of weather conditions, the region offers spectacular snowy views. It remains one of the most beautiful high-altitude locations in Uttarakhand.

If you're hoping to witness fresh snowfall before winter reaches its peak, these destinations are worth considering. Before planning your trip, make sure to check the latest weather forecasts and temperatures so you can visit at the right time and enjoy the snow-covered landscapes at their best.