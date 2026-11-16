6 Indian Destinations Where You Can Catch Snowfall In November

Every year, as soon as the temperatures begin to drop, mountain lovers start keeping an eye out for the season's first snowfall. While many people associate snow with December holidays, winter has already started making its presence felt in parts of the Himalayas. Over the past few days, several destinations across Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have received fresh snowfall, turning valleys, mountain passes and peaks into picture-perfect landscapes.

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Here Are 6 Places In India Where You Can See Snowfall In November

1. Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

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Gulmarg is one of the first places that comes to mind when planning a snow holiday in India. The popular hill destination received fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir on November 12. Its meadows and surrounding mountains are known for winter views, while the Gulmarg Gondola offers access to higher elevations. Snow conditions can vary between the town and the upper slopes, so check local updates before planning activities.

2. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Spiti Valley is a good choice for travellers who prefer stark mountain landscapes and quieter roads over crowded hill stations. Its high-altitude terrain starts getting colder well before winter sets in across the rest of the country. Snowfall around the mountain passes can transform the landscape, but it can also affect road access. If you are considering a November visit, check the status of the routes and local advisories before setting out. Do not assume that Kaza and the entire valley will be covered in snow.

3. Gurez Valley, Jammu and Kashmir

Located in north Kashmir, Gurez Valley is surrounded by high mountains and is particularly striking in the colder months. Fresh snowfall was reported in the upper reaches of Gurez on November 12. The valley is not as easily accessible as Gulmarg or Sonamarg, and winter conditions can make travel difficult. Visitors should check the latest road updates and confirm whether the route is open before making plans.

4. Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir

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Sonamarg, known for its mountain views and routes towards the higher Himalayan passes, also saw fresh snowfall in its upper reaches this November. The area looks very different once snow settles on the surrounding peaks. However, snowfall in the higher areas does not necessarily mean that the main tourist stretch is covered. Weather and road conditions can change quickly here, so it is worth checking with local authorities before travelling.

5. Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh

Rohtang Pass, near Manali, received fresh snowfall on November 13. The pass is known for its high-altitude views, but it is also vulnerable to sudden changes in weather. Snow and slippery road conditions can lead to restrictions or closures, so this is not a place to visit without checking the latest travel advisory. Do not attempt to reach the pass if authorities have closed the road.

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6. Marhi, Himachal Pradesh

Marhi, a small stop on the Manali-Rohtang route, also received snowfall on November 13. It is often used as a halt by travellers heading towards Rohtang Pass and offers views of the surrounding mountains. Reports from the day recorded around an inch of snow in the area. Since Marhi lies on a high-altitude route, access depends on weather and road conditions. Check locally before adding it to your itinerary.

If you want to catch fresh snowfall before the winter rush, these places are great options. Just make sure to check the latest weather and temperature updates before you travel so you can visit at the right time and enjoy the snow at its best.