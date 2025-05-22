6 Common Mistakes Tourists Make In The UAE (And How To Avoid Them)

There is no doubt that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), famous for places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, knows how to charm visitors. Think shiny skyscrapers, spotless roads, high-end shopping, and luxury that is hard to match. But underneath all that sparkle is a country with strong traditions and rules that not every tourist may be aware of. What feels normal back home might land you in trouble here. So, if you are planning a trip to the UAE, knowing what not to do can save you a lot of unnecessary stress.

Also Read: 7 Best Pre-Monsoon Weekend Getaways Near Mumbai

Photo Credit: Pexels

Here Are 6 Tourist Mistakes To Avoid In The UAE

1. Do Not Treat Mosques Like Tourist Spots

One of the most common mistakes that tourists make in the UAE is treating mosques like casual sightseeing locations. At iconic landmarks such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, turning up in inappropriate clothing, speaking loudly, or taking photos for social media can be seen as deeply disrespectful. Always wear modest clothing that covers the arms and legs, speak softly, and avoid taking photographs inside prayer areas unless it is permitted. Respecting religious sites is not only expected in the UAE, but it also shows basic cultural sensitivity as a visitor.

2. Public Displays Of Affection

Holding hands if you are married? That might be fine. But anything more, like hugging or kissing in public, can upset people around you. In more conservative spots, even small gestures can be seen as offensive. Even if you are in touristy areas, it is best to keep things low-key. It is always safer to save the affection for private spaces and avoid dealing with legal issues or disapproving looks.

Photo: Pexels

3. Dressing Too Casually

Yes, it is hot in the UAE. But walking through a mall in beachwear or super short clothes is not acceptable. These are public places where families often hang out, and dressing modestly is expected. There may not be strict dress codes, but people notice. Cover your shoulders, skip anything see-through, and keep your shorts or skirts close to the knee. It helps you blend in and avoid being turned away or stared at.

4. Clicking Photos Without Asking

The UAE is full of Instagram-worthy views, but pointing your camera at locals without asking can be a big problem. It is actually illegal to take photos of people without permission, and that includes government sites, airports, or military areas too. Always ask before taking someone's picture. Most people are happy to say yes, but it is a basic courtesy that also keeps you out of trouble.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

5. Avoid Loudspeaker Calls in Public

Playing music loudly or taking phone calls on speaker in public is strongly discouraged in the UAE. Whether you are in the Dubai Metro, a café in Sharjah, or a shopping mall in Abu Dhabi, excessive public noise from mobile phones or speakers is considered disruptive and disrespectful. Many locals and residents value peace in communal areas, and creating unnecessary noise may attract unwanted attention or even complaints. Always use earphones and keep your voice low when using your phone in public spaces.

6. Do Not Slam Taxi Doors

In the UAE, taxi fares are metered and fixed, so haggling with taxi drivers is neither expected nor acceptable. One mistake that many tourists make is treating taxi drivers disrespectfully, whether by slamming doors shut or speaking rudely. This is frowned upon and can even be reported. Also, unless the driver explicitly invites you to sit in the front seat, it is more appropriate to sit in the back. Basic politeness goes a long way, and showing courtesy to your driver is part of travelling responsibly in the UAE.

Also Read: Where To Go Camping In India? Check Out These Top 6 Places