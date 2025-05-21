Where To Go Camping In India? Check Out These Top 6 Places

Are you someone who is fond of camping? If so, you'll be happy to know that India offers several places where you can have an incredible camping experience. Whether you prefer the majestic mountains, calm riverside, quiet desert or lush green landscapes, there are plenty of options for you to choose from. Here, you can camp peacefully without any worries and totally disconnect from the outside world. If you've been wondering where to go, we've got you covered with a list of six of the best camping destinations in India. These places are easily accessible, offer stunning views and are ideal to pitch your tent. Check them out below!

Here Are 6 Best Camping Destinations In India:

1. Manali, Himachal Pradesh

If you're a mountain lover, don't think twice before heading to Manali in Himachal Pradesh. This town offers exciting adventure activities, including camping. Here, you can camp amidst pine forests and enjoy the thrill of discovering hidden waterfalls. Trust us, you'll be mesmerised by the beauty of this place.

Photo: Pexels

2. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is a camper's paradise, and its camping sites have also been featured in Bollywood movies like 'Aisha'. You can pitch your tent on the riverbank, put up a bonfire and enjoy the scenic views. Apart from camping, you can also go river rafting and trekking here. The best time to visit is usually between October to February.

3. Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg is another great destination for camping. The town boasts coffee plantations and misty forests, making it perfect for adventure and relaxation. It is also in proximity to waterfalls and rivers, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers. As the sun sets, the hills look beautiful with a golden glow.

4. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Jaisalmer offers a luxurious camping experience, complete with tented accommodations, camel safaris and breathtaking sunsets. Under the starry desert sky, you can enjoy traditional Rajasthani cuisine and folk music around a campfire.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

In Spiti Valley, you can camp amidst stunning landscapes and visit ancient monasteries. You can also take a trek to a nearby village and experience the unique culture of the Spiti people. The valley is very quiet, except for the sound of wind and monks chanting in the distance.

6. Munnar, Kerala

Munnar in Kerala is also an ideal place for camping, with its lush green landscape providing the perfect setting to pitch your tent. Wake up to the chirping of birds and the aroma of tea from nearby plantations and spend your days exploring the hills and tea gardens.

