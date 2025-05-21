"Millionaire Businessman" Reveals How To Score Free Hotel Room Upgrade

Hotel booking is an essential part of any trip. Whether you are heading out for a quick weekend getaway or a long two-week vacation, finding a good hotel is something no traveller wants to compromise on. But let us be honest – a hotel room with a serene view can sometimes burn a hole in your pocket. If you are hoping to score a free upgrade, you might want to check out an Instagram video posted by Mark Tilbury, who describes himself as a “millionaire businessman.”

In the video, Mark Tilbury shares five different ways to get a free hotel room upgrade. Without further ado, take a look at his tips.

Also Read: "Chalo Kashmir": Travel Association's New Campaign Aims To Restore Tourism In J&K

5 Tips To Get Free Hotel Room Upgrade:

1. Book directly with the hotel

When you book straight through the hotel's website or by calling them, they do not have to pay any commission to third-party sites. That small saving makes them more likely to treat you better.

2. Use a credit card with hotel perks

Some credit cards come with built-in travel benefits, including hotel perks like free upgrades or instant elite status. Just paying with the right card can unlock better offers without you doing anything extra.

3. Mention special occasions

If you are celebrating something – like a birthday, anniversary, or honeymoon – tell the hotel in advance. They would not always do something, but when they do, it is usually a nice surprise.

4. Check in between 5-7 PM

This is the sweet spot when hotels have dealt with no-shows and cancellations. They know exactly what's available, and your chances of scoring a leftover premium room go up big time.

5. Combine and ask politely

Use all of these tips together, show up with a smile and ask politely if any complimentary upgrades are available. Being cool and respectful goes a long way, and you might just get lucky.

Also Read: Travelling To US? Here Are 7 Items You Can't Carry In Checked-In Luggage

The video has garnered over 3,50,000 views. What do you think about these tips? Tell us in the comments below.