"Chalo Kashmir": Travel Association's New Campaign Aims To Restore Tourism In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir remains one of the most iconic, scenic and culturally significant destinations in India and globally. In response to concerns over tourism following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has launched the "Let's Visit J&K" or "Chalo Kashmir" campaign. TAAI, the oldest and largest association representing the travel, tourism and hospitality industry in India, said the campaign aims to restore the region's vibrancy and support tourism revival.

According to official data, tourism in Kashmir saw record numbers in 2024. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a historic footfall of 2.35 crore tourists during the year, PTI reported. This included domestic travellers, pilgrims visiting Amarnath and Vaishno Devi, and around 65,000 foreign tourists.

"While recent disturbances have raised concerns, they cannot diminish the timeless appeal of the region. An incident meant to cause disruption cannot take away the legacy of Jammu and Kashmir," TAAI said in a press statement. "By encouraging travel to Jammu and Kashmir, we support local livelihoods and send a message of resilience, unity and hope," the association added.

At a meeting held on May 16, 2025, the Managing Committee and Chapter Chairpersons of TAAI passed a unanimous resolution to promote travel to Jammu and Kashmir in an active and sustained manner.

The association aims to reach more than one million travellers - including families, groups and individuals - through the direct customer base of its 2,400+ member companies across India.

Key Initiatives Under "Let's Visit J&K" Campaign:

Coordination with J&K Government: TAAI has requested the Hon'ble Chief Minister and concerned authorities to implement strong safety measures for all visitors to the Union Territory.

Support From The Hospitality Sector: The campaign plans to coordinate with hotels and local tourism operators to offer special promotional packages and personalised services to tourists.

Engagement With Airlines: Airlines are being invited to offer promotional fares to make travel to Jammu and Kashmir more affordable and appealing.

Mobilising Local Network: The TAAI J&K Chapter, which includes over 100 member companies from the travel and tourism sector, is actively participating in the campaign.

The Campaign's Message To Travellers Across India: