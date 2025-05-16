Not Heading To Turkey Or Azerbaijan? These 5 Countries Have A Lot To Offer

Planning a summer trip is always exciting - shortlists get made, group chats light up, and flight prices are tracked like cricket scores. This year, many Indian families started their vacation planning the same way. But plans changed quickly after political headlines made their way into travel choices. Instead of going ahead with trips to Turkey or Azerbaijan, a lot of travellers are now looking elsewhere.

The shift became clear in recent days. "Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past one week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkey decreasing by 60 per cent, while cancellations have surged by 250 per cent during the same period," MakeMyTrip said in a statement on Wednesday.

So, if you had Turkey or Azerbaijan on your radar, do not worry. There are other travel destinations that offer the same mix of warm hospitality, cultural depth, and photogenic spots.

Here Are 5 Beautiful Countries To Visit If You Are Skipping Turkey And Azerbaijan:

1. Saudi Arabia

Photo: Pexels

Saudi Arabia is quickly turning into one of the most interesting countries for international holidays. With ancient sites, modern cities, and beautiful coastlines, it has a little bit of everything. Some must-visit places include the historical city of AlUla, the stunning tombs of Madain Saleh, the lively streets of Jeddah, and the luxury resorts along the Red Sea coast.

Visa Processing Time: E-Visa for Indian citizens is usually approved within 24-48 hours

2. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Photo: Pexels

The UAE remains one of the top international destinations for Indian tourists. It has everything from shiny malls to desert dunes and traditional souks. Whether you are visiting with family or going solo, the experiences are endless. Check out Burj Khalifa, the musical Dubai Fountain, Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, and the gold and spice markets in Old Dubai.

Visa Processing Time: 3-5 working days via approved travel agents or airlines

3. Georgia

Photo: Pexels

This scenic Eurasian country is ideal for Indian tourists looking for peace, history, and great food. Known for its wine culture, old churches, and mountain towns, Georgia offers the kind of slow travel many people enjoy. Wander through the pretty streets of Tbilisi, visit the hilltop Gergeti Trinity Church, explore cave cities like Vardzia and Uplistsikhe, and sip wine in Kakheti.

Visa Processing Time: Indian passport holders with valid US/UK/Schengen visas can enter visa-free; otherwise, apply online (5-7 days)

4. Greece

If you had Istanbul on your list, Greece is an excellent backup plan. Think island towns with white walls, long coastlines, and meals full of Mediterranean flavour. It is rich in history too, from ancient Athens to the Acropolis. Go island-hopping to places like Aegina, Hydra or Paros, catch a sunset in Santorini, and try Greek dishes in cosy family-run restaurants.

Visa Processing Time: Schengen visa takes approximately 10-15 working days

5. Seychelles

Photo: Pexels

If your dream vacation involves clear blue water and quiet beaches, Seychelles fits the bill. While it is perfect for beach pictures, it is also a peaceful and quiet spot to just relax. Snorkel in coral reefs, walk rainforest trails, and visit UNESCO-listed sites like Vallee de Mai. Indian passport holders do not need a visa, and the short flight makes it an easy choice.

Visa Processing Time: No visa required for Indian passport holders; free entry for up to 90 days

While Turkey and Azerbaijan may be off the map this season for many Indian travellers, there are plenty of beautiful, safe, and culturally rich destinations ready to welcome you in 2025. Your summer travel plans are still looking very bright.