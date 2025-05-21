7 Best Pre-Monsoon Weekend Getaways Near Mumbai

Before the rains set in in all their glory, the pre-monsoon season is the ideal time for an escape from the madness in Mumbai. Cool weather, greenery slowly reviving, fewer tourists, and the perfect amount of mist to give your Instagram post a dreamy look — just for you. Whether you're in the mood for trekking, in the mood for tranquillity in the hills, or just want to drink chai in the company of breathtaking views, we've handpicked seven stunning locations you can get to in under six hours from the city.

Here Are 7 Best Pre-Monsoon Trips From Mumbai:

1. Malshej Ghat

Photo: Unsplash

Roughly 130 km from Mumbai, Malshej Ghat in the Western Ghats is an all-time favourite for nature lovers. Pre-monsoon is when the hills start blushing green, waterfalls begin to trickle down cliffs, and the skies are moody in the best way. It's also a quiet window before the main tourist wave hits in June. You'll spot pink flamingos near Pimpalgaon Joga Dam if you're lucky — though they're more common between July and September. For a real visual treat, drive down early morning or late evening as fog rolls in.

Drive time: 3.5 hours

What to do: Hike to Harishchandragad, click photos at the ghat viewpoints, stop for vada pav at a local stall.

2. Lonavala

Photo: Pexels

Yes, it's touristy. But here's the trick: book a homestay or boutique stay slightly away from the main market (think Khandala or Tungarli). With the first pre-monsoon showers, the air feels fresher, and iconic spots like Tiger Point and Bhushi Dam aren't yet choked with people. Lonavala's chikki stalls, foggy views, and long drives through cloud-kissed roads make it a classic for a reason.

Drive time: 2 hours

What to do: Visit Lohagad Fort, grab a chikki-and-coffee combo, watch the sky turn silver at Lion's Point.

3. Igatpuri

About 120 km from Mumbai, Igatpuri is a hill station that still feels somewhat under the radar. It's particularly dreamy during the pre-monsoon days when temperatures dip and the Sahyadri peaks begin to green. It's also home to the world-renowned Vipassana meditation centre, if your idea of a break is digital detox and silence.

Drive time: 2.5 hours

What to do: Stay in a nature resort, trek to Kalsubai (Maharashtra's highest peak), or chill by Bhatsa River Valley.

4. Karnala

Photo: Unsplash

Only 60 km from Mumbai, Karnala is a quick escape for those who don't want to spend hours on the road. The Karnala Fort trek is perfect before the full monsoon hits, as the trails are still manageable and not too slippery. Plus, you get panoramic views of the Western Ghats from the top.

Drive time: 1.5 hours

What to do: Climb up to Karnala Fort, visit the Karnala Bird Sanctuary, pack a picnic.

5. Bhandardara

Photo: Unsplash

This serene village near Igatpuri is all about waterfalls, lakes, and laid-back energy. Arthur Lake starts to shimmer in different hues as pre-monsoon clouds float overhead, and Randha Falls begins to come alive. It's a lesser-known gem that gives you hill station feels without the usual crowds.

Drive time: 4 hours

What to do: Boat on Arthur Lake, check out Umbrella Falls, stargaze at night.

6. Alibaug

Photo: Unsplash

Just across the water, Alibaug offers a coastal change from hill stations. With slightly cooler weather and winds picking up, this beach town is a great pre-monsoon pick. Ferries from Mumbai's Gateway of India are back in full swing, and you can beat the weekend crowd by heading out early Friday.

Travel time: 1.5 hours via ferry + auto

What to do: Sunset at Varsoli Beach, lunch at a local seafood shack, visit Kolaba Fort during low tide.

7. Tamhini Ghat

Photo: Pexels

If you love monsoon road trips, you'll want to catch Tamhini Ghat just before the heavy downpours. The roads here are flanked by forests, and little waterfalls start popping up as soon as the pre-monsoon clouds roll in. It's ideal for those who just want to cruise with the windows down and the playlist up.

Drive time: 4.5 hours

What to do: Go waterfall-spotting, drive through Mulshi Dam area, sip tea at a roadside dhaba.