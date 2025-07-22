UAE Weather Forecast Today: Partly Cloudy Skies, Temperatures May Soar Up To 46 Degrees Celsius Today

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for Tuesday, indicating moderate to heavy rainfall over parts of the country. According to Khaleej Times, the weather department noted that cloud cover is likely to increase by afternoon, especially in eastern and southern areas, with a chance of convective activity. The weather will be humid at night, but the next morning, residents can expect mist formation, the NCM said, per the outlet.

According to the weather office, there will be a slight increase in temperatures today. Dubai is expected to record highs of up to 45 degrees Celsius, while Abu Dhabi may see up to 46 degrees Celsius.

Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, remaining light to moderate at speeds of 10-25kmph, but could reach up to 40kmph in some areas.

For Wednesday, the weather office said that the day will remain fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing in the east and a slight drop in temperatures, particularly along the coast and western regions.

Nighttime and early Thursday will be humid, with the potential for fog or mist across coastal and inland areas. Winds will vary from southwesterly to northwesterly, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust, with speeds reaching up to 40 km/hr, as per Gulf Business.

On Thursday, residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies with clouds moving in from the east by the afternoon. Humid conditions will continue overnight and into Friday morning, bringing the chance of fog or mist.

The weather will remain the same on Friday. Humidity will persist overnight and into Saturday morning, with mist likely in western regions.

Throughout the week, the sea conditions will stay slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, making it safe for marine activities. But caution is advised during periods of freshening winds.