CNN Correspondent's 5-Year-Old Son Crashes Live Interview, Hilarious Moment Goes Viral

CNN correspondent Brian Stelter has gone viral on social media after his 5-year-old son crashed his live TV interview with host Jessica Dean. During a live CNN segment on Sunday, the 39-year-old chief media analyst was discussing US President Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over an article involving him and Jeffrey Epstein. Stelter and his colleague, Jessica Dean, appeared to be sitting in front of a neutral blue background, which seemed to be the setting of a TV studio. However, it was quickly revealed that he was working from home when his 5-year-old son's face appeared in the lower right corner of the screen.

The child had a mischievous grin on his face during his brief moment on camera. While the 5-year-old quickly moved out of the shot, Stelter tried to remain unfazed by the moment and continued his conversation with his co-host. Dean, on the other hand, had a subtle smile when the child appeared in the broadcast, but she maintained a straight face during the rest of the discussion.

"I tried my best not to break out laughing when he snuck into the camera shot," Brian Stelter wrote while sharing a screenshot from the TV interview.

Take a look below:

LOL, yes, I tried my best not to break out laughing when he snuck into the camera shot https://t.co/JAVIlw4Cg9 pic.twitter.com/fHk3vBINQq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 20, 2025

According to People, once the TV hosts wrapped up their conversation about Trump, they acknowledged the child crashing the interview. "Alright, Brian Steleter, thanks to you," Dean said during the broadcast. "And I think you had a little helper with you, too, so give our thanks to him," she added.

"I apologise for my five-year-old," Stelter replied, adding, "It's bedtime here at the Stelter house."

Dean smiled as she attempted to reassure him that the apology wasn't necessary, saying, "We're a family show, it's always nice to have some extra hands."

On social media, people were amused by Stelter's son's unexpected antics. "Loved it! We need a laugh now and then. He is adorable and it happens when you work from home," one user wrote.

"Honestly, who needs bloopers when you've got live chaos? Keep the surprises coming-at least it's more entertaining than the news today," commented another.

"That's cute. Love seeing anchors as real people," said a third user.