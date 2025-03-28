Donald Trump Shares <i>CNN</i> Clip Showcasing Popularity Surge Despite Past Criticism

US President Donald Trump shared a clip from CNN, a news network he has frequently criticised for allegedly spreading "fake news". The shared video featured a report highlighting positive favourability ratings for Mr Trump.

This move is notable considering Mr Trump's past statements about CNN and MSNBC, in which he called their journalism "dishonest" and claimed their ratings were declining. These comments were made to reporters in the Oval Office last week.

Mr Trump shared the CNN clip on Truth Social on Wednesday morning, despite his previous efforts to discredit the network during the controversy surrounding the Signal text leak.

Even though Trump's current approval rating is still slightly negative, it's improving. According to CNN analyst Harry Enten, his approval is higher now than at any point during his first term and better than it was earlier in his presidency.

"All we talk about is how unpopular Donald Trump is," Enten began. "But in reality, he's basically more popular than he was at any point in term number one and more popular than he was when he won the election back in November of 2024."

"So when you compare Trump against himself, he's actually closer to the apex than he is to the bottom of the trough," the CNN analyst explained. "And of course, that's so important because Donald Trump, historically speaking, has had his numbers underestimated."