18 Million Tons Of 'White Gold' Worth $540 Billion Unearthed In The US

A significant lithium discovery beneath California's Salton Sea, the state's largest lake, has the potential to transform the US battery industry and advance clean energy ambitions, according to The Daily Galaxy. Scientists estimate that the lake contains approximately 18 million tons of lithium, a key component in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

This discovery is particularly timely as the world transitions to EVs and renewable energy sources. The Salton Sea's lithium reserves could reduce the nation's dependence on foreign lithium imports and support the production of batteries for millions of electric vehicles.

Located in Southern California's Imperial County, the Salton Sea is now considered one of the world's largest lithium brine deposits. A US Department of Energy-funded study revealed the estimated 18 million tons, far exceeding previous estimates. The find presents both significant opportunities and complex challenges related to environmental risks and geopolitical considerations.

Michael McKibben, a geochemistry professor at the University of California, Riverside, and one of the study's authors, emphasised the significance of this discovery:

He told Daily Galaxy, "This is one of the largest lithium brine deposits in the world. This could make the United States completely self-sufficient in lithium and stop importing it through China."

California Governor Gavin Newsom has already dubbed the Salton Sea the "Saudi Arabia of lithium", highlighting its potential to position the U.S. as a global leader in lithium production.

While the discovery is monumental, extracting lithium from the Salton Sea is no simple task. The process involves drilling geothermal production wells thousands of feet below the earth's surface to access lithium-rich brine. Once the lithium is extracted, the brine is pumped back underground.