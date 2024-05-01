'Avoid Beaches, Drive With Caution': Dubai Gets 'Unstable' Weather Alert

A general view of Dubai Downtown showing world's tallest building Burj Al Khalifa. (FILE)

The Dubai Police issued a public safety warning this evening due to expected unstable weather conditions."Please stay away from the beaches and do not sail, avoid valley areas, torrential rains, and low places, exercise caution while driving vehicles," the alert read.

It also asked people to adhere to the instructions of the competent authorities as, it said, the emirate was expected to witness weather fluctuations in the coming hours, the Khaleej Times reported.

This comes after an alert by the UAE for medium to heavy rains for two days, starting from Wednesday evening. Companies have been encouraged to ask employees to work from home. Several schools were also asked to opt for distance learning till Friday as the country prepares for heavy rain, as per a report by The National.

The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) in Dubai also announced that they have temporarily suspended accepting requests for the entry and departure of wooden dhows.

Dubai Airports also issued advisary for paasengers related to the inclement weather tomorrow. Authorities asked travellers to start their journey early and add some extra travel time to reach the airport in time whether they travelling by car or public transport.

On April 16, the UAE was hit by record rains that brought parts of the Gulf country to a standstill, heavily flooding some neighbourhoods, including in Dubai and northern cities.

The rains were the heaviest experienced by the United Arab Emirates in the 75 years that records have been kept.