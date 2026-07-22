3.8 Crore Pilgrims After 500-Year Gap, Gujarat's UNESCO-Listed Pavagadh Is Getting A Massive Upgrade

After nearly 500 years, Gujarat's revered Pavagadh has entered a new chapter. In June 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the sacred flag and installed the ‘kalash' atop the reconstructed ‘shikhara' of the Mahakali Temple, restoring a tradition that had remained interrupted for centuries. Now, the Gujarat government is building on that milestone with a Rs 359 crore redevelopment project to upgrade infrastructure at the Mahakali Temple and the surrounding Champaner Archaeological Park, which would make it a more accessible and visitor-friendly site.

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Work worth Rs 121 crore has already been completed under the first two phases through the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board. The focus has been on improving the pilgrimage experience while preserving the site's historical and cultural significance.

Some of the major upgrades include:

Expansion of the Mahakali Temple premises from 545 square metres to nearly 2,980 square metres across three levels.

A 3.01-km access pathway, including 2,374 steps connecting Machi Chowk to the temple.

Electrification along the route.

CCTV surveillance and a public address system for improved safety and crowd management.

The next phases of the project will further improve connectivity and visitor facilities. Plans include better internal and external roads, landscaped public spaces, upgraded pedestrian pathways, additional parking, bus infrastructure and the redevelopment of the Vada Talav precinct with gardens, ghats, a footbridge, a children's play area, a birdwatch tower, craft stalls and other public amenities.

A UNESCO Site With Layers Of History

Located in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, Champaner-Pavagadh is a UNESCO-listed landscape where heritage, archaeology and spirituality converge.

Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2004, the Champaner Archaeological Park preserves the remains of a historic city that flourished between the 8th and 14th centuries, reaching its peak under Sultan Mahmud Begada, who briefly made Champaner the capital of Gujarat in the late 15th century.

Spread across the foothills and slopes of Pavagadh Hill, the site is home to forts, gateways, mosques, temples, palaces, stepwells, granaries and residential structures that showcase a unique blend of Hindu and Islamic architecture. UNESCO considers it one of the most complete pre-Mughal Islamic cities still preserved in India.

The Mahakali Temple Remains Pavagadh's Biggest Attraction

A visit to Pavagadh is incomplete without the Mahakali Temple, the hilltop shrine that draws lakhs of devotees every year and is believed to be one of the revered Shakti Peethas.

Photo: panchmahals.nic.in

Every year, devotees undertake the climb to seek the blessings of Goddess Mahakali, particularly during Navratri when the hill comes alive with pilgrims from across the country.

Visitors can either climb the stone steps leading to the temple or take the ropeway up to Machi before continuing the final stretch on foot. Along the way, sweeping views of the surrounding hills and the historic ruins of Champaner make the journey as memorable as the destination itself.

Visitor Numbers Are Rising

The redevelopment project has already had a visible impact on visitor footfall. According to official figures, more than 3.84 crore devotees visited the Mahakali Temple between 2022-23 and June 18, 2026, compared to around 2.32 crore visitors during the previous five-year period between 2016-17 and 2021-22.

Overall, the temple welcomed more than 6.17 crore devotees between 2016-17 and 2025-26, reflecting its growing popularity among both pilgrims and travellers.

With more infrastructure projects still in the pipeline, Champaner-Pavagadh is steadily strengthening its position as both a major pilgrimage destination and one of Gujarat's most significant heritage attractions.