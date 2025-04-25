10 Most Expensive Cities In The World For Luxury Properties And Real Estate

From glittering skylines to quiet beachside hideouts, these cities are where luxury property prices go through the roof. High demand, limited space, and unmatched lifestyle perks drive prices higher than most can imagine. This list breaks down the top 10 most expensive places in the world for high-end homes, based on the average price per square metre of a prime 100 to 200-square-metre apartment, as of December 2024. The rankings are based on the report from New World Wealth by Henley and Partners.

France has the most spots on the list with six cities or towns, followed by the United States with four. Switzerland and Italy each make two appearances as well.

1. Monaco (Monaco)

At number one is Monaco, where the average cost of luxury real estate crosses USD 38,800 per square metre. Known as a favourite spot for billionaires, Monaco is where the average resident is worth more than USD 20 million.

2. New York City (US)

Next is New York, where top-end property sells for an average of USD 27,500 per square metre. Areas like Central Park South and the Upper East Side are still major hotspots in the luxury housing scene.

3. Hong Kong

Third is Hong Kong, with prices averaging USD 26,300 per square metre. Space is limited, and the city's elite status keeps its luxury housing market fiercely active.

4. London (United Kingdom)

London comes in fourth with prime property costs averaging USD 24,000 per square metre. The city continues to draw interest thanks to its top-tier schools, strong business scene, and rich history.

5. Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat (France)

This super-exclusive spot on the French Riviera takes fifth place, with prime property rates around USD 21,200 per square metre. Stunning views and famous neighbours make it one of Europe's most desirable locations.

6. Paris (France)

Paris ranks sixth, where average prices for top-end apartments reach USD 20,400 per square metre. The mix of global appeal and tight local supply keeps luxury home prices firmly on the rise.

7. Sydney (Australia)

Seventh is Sydney, with upscale homes averaging USD 19,500 per square metre. The demand from wealthy international buyers has kept this market lively and expensive.

8. Palm Beach (US)

Palm Beach in Florida comes in eighth, where premium property prices are around USD 18,000 per square metre. Known for its sprawling mansions and private beach clubs, it remains a go-to for the mega-rich.

9. Miami Beach (US)

In ninth place is Miami Beach, where prime real estate averages USD 17,800 per square metre. Its rise in the luxury housing market has been fast and steady over recent years.

10. Los Angeles (US)

Los Angeles rounds out the list with luxury homes costing about USD 17,500 per square metre. Areas like Beverly Hills, Bel Air, and Malibu still pull in celebrities, business moguls, and wealthy overseas buyers.

