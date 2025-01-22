Mumbai Makes It To The World's Best Cities List, Ranks 49th

Mumbai, a city that never sleeps, is a dynamic blend of old-world charm and modern aspirations. Known for its buzzing energy, diverse culture, and vibrant street life, the City of Dreams continues to captivate both residents and visitors. In Time Out magazine's annual list of the world's 50 best cities, Mumbai has earned its place at number 49, reflecting its unique character and appeal. With input from 18,500 locals, this prestigious ranking highlights the very best in food, culture, affordability, happiness, nightlife, and more. While Cape Town takes the top spot this year, Mumbai's distinct allure ensures it remains a global favourite.

Mumbai, often referred to as the City of Dreams, is praised in the report for its warm and friendly residents, much like its tropical weather. While the city's infamous traffic congestion and heavy monsoon downpours may be challenging, Mumbai's unique charm lies in its contrasts. Iconic spots like Kala Ghoda's cobblestone lanes and the historic fishing village of Worli Koliwada highlight the city's rich heritage.

The report also lauds Mumbai's improved infrastructure, with the city's first underground metro line connecting BKC to Aarey making travel more accessible. Additionally, cycling clubs like Mischief Treks and Wandering Souls offer unique experiences by organising rides along picturesque routes, including Marine Drive to Colaba Causeway.

Mumbai's legendary street food scene is another standout feature. From crispy vada pavs to fluffy pav bhaji, the city's culinary offerings are a delight. Mumbai also boasts a thriving fine dining culture that elevates the city's gastronomic reputation.

Tourist favourites such as the Gateway of India, Haji Ali Dargah, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus continue to draw visitors from around the globe. Interestingly, Mumbai has also been recognised as a romantic city, with 72% of locals stating that it's easy to find love here. Moreover, it ranks as the third-happiest city on the list.

With its unique blend of history, culture, and vibrancy, Mumbai's spot among the world's best cities is well deserved.