Murder Accused Joins Uttarakhand Police, Continues To Serve For 19 Years

A case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Pantnagar police station against Mukesh Kumar, who works as a constable in the Uttarakhand Police.

Murder Accused Joins Uttarakhand Police, Continues To Serve For 19 Years

Police has registered a case against Mukesh Kumar at Pantnagar police station. (Representational))

Rudrapur:

A murder accused managed to join the police force in Uttarakhand and remained posted at different places in the state, hoodwinking the authorities for 19 years.

A case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Pantnagar police station against Mukesh Kumar, who works as a constable in the Uttarakhand Police.

Mukesh Kumar is said to have been involved in a murder case at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh in 1997.

However, he applied for recruitment in the state police four years after the alleged crime in 2001, a police officer said.

The accused appears to have been recruited in the force as he changed his original address to a place in Uttarakhand.

He was currently posted in Almora, the officer said, adding that appropriate action would be taken after completion of the investigation.

Comments
UttarakhandPoliceUttarakhand Police

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News