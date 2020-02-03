Murder Accused Joins Uttarakhand Police, Continues To Serve For 19 Years

Police has registered a case against Mukesh Kumar at Pantnagar police station. (Representational))

A murder accused managed to join the police force in Uttarakhand and remained posted at different places in the state, hoodwinking the authorities for 19 years.

A case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Pantnagar police station against Mukesh Kumar, who works as a constable in the Uttarakhand Police.

Mukesh Kumar is said to have been involved in a murder case at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh in 1997.

However, he applied for recruitment in the state police four years after the alleged crime in 2001, a police officer said.

The accused appears to have been recruited in the force as he changed his original address to a place in Uttarakhand.

He was currently posted in Almora, the officer said, adding that appropriate action would be taken after completion of the investigation.