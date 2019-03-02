16-Year-Old Telangana Student Dies While Writing Class 12 Exam

Secunderabad, Telangana: Gopi Raju is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest (Representational)

A Class 12 student died while taking his annual examination in Secunderabad on Saturday, shocking fellow students and teachers, officials said.

Gopi Raju, 16, collapsed at the examination centre at Sri Chaitanya College in Secunderabad. He died before he could be rushed to a hospital.

A student of a government junior college in Yellareddyguda area, Gopi Raju is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest.

Over 9.63 lakh students are appearing for Intermediate (Class 11, 12) Public Examinations across Telangana.