Impressed By Telangana Traffic Cop, Chief Justice Honours His Dedication

Social media users have appreciated the Chief Justice's gesture.

Impressed by a home guard's exemplary commitment to his work, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Satish Chandra Sharma, was seen felicitating the traffic official on Friday.

Justice Sharma, 59, had seen Ashraf Ali, from Abids Traffic Police Station, delivering his services with utmost sincerity, during his regular commute to the High Court. And to boost Mr Ali's morale, he decided to stop his car and appreciate his dedication.

An image of the impromptu felicitation shows Mr Ali receiving the bouquet from Justice Sharma.

Several social media users have appreciated the Chief Justice's gesture.

“Splendid gentleman, our Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to do such a wonderful act. Imagine how great and proud the cop must be still feeling,” wrote a user.

Splendid Gentleman, our Chief Justice of Telengana High Court to do such a wonderful act! Imagine how great and proud the cop must be still feeling!!!???????????????????????????????????????????????? — Harinder Kaur (@Harinde78355348) April 8, 2022

Another said, “Such humility was unexpected, yet inspiring. A big salute to both.”

Such humility was unexpected, yet inspiring!



A big salute to both CJoTHC, Satish Chandra Sharma Garu, and Home Guard Ashraf Ali Garu! — Madhav (@Madhav46303422) April 8, 2022

Justice Sharma took over as Telangana High Court Chief Justice in October 2021. Previously, he served as the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.