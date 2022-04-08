Impressed By Telangana Traffic Cop, Chief Justice Honours His Dedication

During his regular commute to the High Court, Justice Sharma saw Ashraf Ali delivering his services with utmost sincerity

Impressed By Telangana Traffic Cop, Chief Justice Honours His Dedication

Social media users have appreciated the Chief Justice's gesture.

Hyderabad:

Impressed by a home guard's exemplary commitment to his work, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Satish Chandra Sharma, was seen felicitating the traffic official on Friday.

Justice Sharma, 59, had seen Ashraf Ali, from Abids Traffic Police Station, delivering his services with utmost sincerity, during his regular commute to the High Court. And to boost Mr Ali's morale, he decided to stop his car and appreciate his dedication.

An image of the impromptu felicitation shows Mr Ali receiving the bouquet from Justice Sharma.

Several social media users have appreciated the Chief Justice's gesture.

“Splendid gentleman, our Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to do such a wonderful act. Imagine how great and proud the cop must be still feeling,” wrote a user. 

Another said, “Such humility was unexpected, yet inspiring. A big salute to both.”

Justice Sharma took over as Telangana High Court Chief Justice in October 2021. Previously, he served as the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

Also Read

.