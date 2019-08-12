15-Year-Old Hangs Self After Being Raped, 2 Arrested: Telangana Police

The girl's body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, a day after she was raped in Telangana's Warangal district, police said.

According to the police, the two accused including a minor, who belong to the same locality as the victim have been arrested.

"The duo took the teenager to a secluded place and raped her. Next morning, her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room," Circle Officer (CO), David Raju told ANI.

Further investigation is underway in the case, added the circle officer.

