TRS, BJP War Of Words For Remarks On Minister KT Rama Rao's Son

K T Rama Rao slammed for dragging children into political issues and indulging in "body shaming".

A war of words broke between Telangana Rashtra Samithi and BJP after Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, popularly known as 'Teenmar Mallanna' who recently joined the saffron party, allegedly posted derogatory comments on Minister KT Rama Rao's son in the social media.

Irked TRS sympathizers allegedly attacked the office of Naveen Kumar, who runs a YouTube channel, on Friday night and ransacked it. The videos of the attack went viral in the social media.

When contacted, Malkajgiri Assistant Commissioner of Police on Sunday said they have received a complaint from Naveen Kumar and the case is under investigation.

"We are looking to identify the alleged attackers," the ACP told PTI.

Condemning the attack, the BJP Nizamabad Lok sabha member said it was a cowardly act.

"I condemn the cowardly attack on @TeenmarMallanna by hooligans of TRS party. Every attack on BJP and its cadre is a desperate evidence of the growing fear among CM KCR and his son KTR, of losing power. Telangana police must act and unveil the perpetrators behind this attack," he tweeted.

Earlier K T Rama Rao slammed for dragging children into political issues and indulging in "body shaming".

"Sri @JPNadda Ji, Is this what you teach BJP leaders in Telangana? Is it Sanskar to drag my young son & body shame him through ugly political comments in BJP's mouthpiece? You don't think we could reciprocate in the same coin against Amit Shah Ji's or Modi Ji's family?,” he tweeted on December 24.

In another tweet he said unfortunately freedom of speech/expression has become the right to abuse and indulge in mudslinging and masquerading in the guise of social media journalism, apparently conferring immunity to spread canards and dish out "absolute trash".

"Social media has become a haven for anti-social behavior," he tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)