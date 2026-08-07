Telangana Tops National Rankings For Cybercrime Response

Telangana has been ranked first in the country in overall performance against cybercrime, according to the outcome of a nationwide PRAGATI review meeting conducted by the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

The review assessed the performance of States and Union Territories across nine key parameters related to cybercrime prevention, investigation, victim assistance and the utilisation of digital platforms developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to Shikha Goel, Principal Secretary to Home and Director of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), the parameters included the setting up of State Cyber Crime Coordination Centres (S4Cs), implementation of e-Zero FIR, Grievance Redressal Module (GRM), Money Restoration Module (MRM), Sahyog Portal, Samanvaya Portal usage, cybercrime hotspots, capacity building through CyTrain and Cyber Command, and Information, Education and Communication (IEC).

''Telangana was particularly appreciated for establishing the first S4C, implementing e-Zero FIR and effectively using key I4C platforms, including Samanvaya, Sahyog, GRM and MRM','Shikha Goel said.

As of August 2, Telangana had received 2,368 GRM requests and acted on 2,086, recording an 88% performance rate, Goel highlighted.

Under the Money Restoration Module, 34,524 cases involving Rs 16.42 crore in potentially recoverable cyber-fraud funds were listed, with 28,097 law-enforcement orders recorded, representing 81.38%.

''The MRM enables victims to seek restoration of eligible frozen cyber-fraud funds, subject to prescribed conditions,'' she said.

The Sahyog Portal recorded 1,529 requests involving 22,447 URLs, of which 20,070 were removed or had access disabled, resulting in an 89.41% removal rate.

Telangana also reported strong interstate coordination through the Samanvaya Portal. Of 6,721 requests received from other states, 6,518 were completed, giving a completion rate of 96.68%. The state sent 7,018 requests to other states, with 5,560 completed.