Telangana Teen Steals Cash, Gold From Several Temples, Arrested

A 19-year-old computer operator has been arrested for allegedly carrying out a series of thefts at temples across Telangana's Adilabad district. The accused reportedly targeted temples after developing a habit of spending money on lavish activities and seeking quick financial gains.

According to Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy said the accused, identified as Kolayam Kashinath, a resident of Dasanapur Colony in Adilabad town, was involved in 11 theft cases registered across different police stations in the district.

According to police, Kashinath was intercepted during a vehicle checking operation in Adilabad town. When officers attempted to stop him, he allegedly tried to escape. Police chased and caught him, following which he was questioned. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to stealing valuables from several temples.

The investigation revealed that the thefts took place between March and July in Adilabad town, Bheemapur and Talamadugu mandals. The stolen items included temple hundi cash, silver eyes offered to deities, silver ornaments, silver hands, silver idols, gold items, gold conches, brass bells, and other religious articles.

Police said cases were registered against Kashinath under multiple jurisdictions, including two cases at Adilabad Two Town Police Station, three cases at Adilabad One Town Police Station, two cases at Bheemapur Police Station, two cases at Talamadugu Police Station, and two cases at Mavala Police Station.

DSP Jeevan Reddy further said that the accused allegedly sold the stolen gold and silver articles to a gold trader, Lokaji Vishwanath, operating on Ashok Road in Adilabad.

A case has also been registered against the trader for allegedly purchasing stolen property despite knowing its source.

Police recovered 30 tolas of silver ornaments, 2.5 grams of gold jewellery, two silver eyes, one silver nameplate, a Honda Shine motorcycle (registration number TG 01 1828), two mobile phones, and Rs 2,150 in cash from the accused.

The police warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in thefts at temples and religious places, as well as against individuals who purchase stolen valuables.