Gold, Cash Collected Via Private Receipts At Madhya Pradesh Temple? Probe Is On

After the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya made headlines over allegations of donations theft, another high-profile temple has now come under scrutiny. The world-famous Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Agar-Malwa district. Allegations have surfaced that cash, gold and silver offerings made by devotees were being collected through an alleged parallel system outside the official temple management structure.

The district administration has now ordered a probe.

Agar-Malwa Collector Preeti Yadav has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate allegations that a non-governmental or unregistered committee was collecting donations and valuable offerings inside the temple premises, allegedly issuing private receipts and depositing the money into private bank accounts. The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven days.

The famous Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda is officially managed by a government-constituted temple management committee, headed by the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate. But complaints received by the administration allege that since 2024, donations were also being collected in the name of "Nalkheda Sudarshan Seva Samiti," which allegedly had no legal authority to collect offerings on behalf of the temple.

A private organisation allegedly ran a parallel donation collection system

According to the allegations, devotees who offered cash, gold and silver ornaments were issued receipts from private receipt books. The complaint further alleges that these collections were not being properly reflected in the official temple accounts and were instead being routed through private bank accounts.

The inquiry committee will be headed by VS Solanki, Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat. District Treasury Officer Manish Solanki and Nalkheda Municipal Council Chief Municipal Officer Manish Agrawal have been made members of the panel.

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The committee has been directed to inspect the temple premises, examine receipt books, bank accounts and other financial records, record statements of concerned people, collect evidence and fix accountability if irregularities are found.

The allegations have triggered a political storm in Madhya Pradesh. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has demanded a transparent investigation and said the state government must ensure proper accounting of donations made by devotees. He said strict action should be taken against anyone found guilty.

Madhya Pradesh Religious Trusts and Endowments Minister Dharmendra Lodhi has said that the alleged irregularities were committed by people who were not part of the official temple management committee. He said the government would not spare anyone found guilty and that strict action would be taken after the inquiry.

The temple is dedicated to Goddess Baglamukhi, one of the ten Mahavidyas in Hindu tradition. Thousands of devotees visit the Nalkheda temple every year, especially during Navratri and other religious occasions. The temple is also known for tantric rituals and special havans performed by devotees seeking victory in disputes, protection from enemies and relief in court cases. During election seasons, the temple often attracts politicians and public figures who are believed to perform special rituals for political success.