Telangana Teen Dies, Note Claims She Was Raped, Blackmailed For Years

A 17-year-old girl died on Monday after high fever and seizures in Telangana's Sircilla. Her father believed she had died of natural causes, until he found a three-page letter written by the teen that revealed a different story.

The letter in Telugu revealed the mental trauma and physical torture the girl had been living through, allegedly for years.

The girl, in the letter, said she was sexually assaulted and exploited, threatened with physical violence and public shaming. She claimed three men captured videos of her during sexual acts and were blackmailing her, turning her life into a nightmare. The accused allegedly threatened to kill her and her family if she disclosed the abuse to anyone, the letter revealed.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Gite Mahesh Babasaheb told NDTV the girl lived with her father, and the letter mentioned that when the father was away, the accused would come and force her into sexual acts. The girl also identified the men, in their 20s, in her letter, he said.

She even mentioned that she was given a phone by the main accused, so that she could be given instructions and forced to follow them. Not answering the phone was not an option, she said in the letter.

The police also found several videos of her during the sexual act on her phone.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), criminal intimidation and abetment to suicide has been booked against three men who are suspected to have repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor girl in Telangana's Sircilla.

The details have come as a shock to the father. The police have taken two accused, both 24 years old, into custody. The prime accused, a 28-year-old, is said to be on the run.