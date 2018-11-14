Congress Releases Second List Of 10 Candidates For Telangana Polls

Telangana will go to polls on December 7, while the results will be announced on December 11. (File)

The Congress party on today released its second list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Telangana Legislative Assembly elections.

According to the list, Ramesh Rathod, a Schedule Tribe candidate is contesting from Khanapur seat, Jajala Surendar from Yellareddy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, a Schedule Caste candidate from Dharmapuri, KK Mahendar Reddy from Sircilla, Kichannagari Laxma Reddy from Medchal.

Sravan Dasoju has been nominated for Khairatabad seat, P Vishnuvardhan Reddy for Jubliee Hills, C Pratap Reddy for Shadnagar, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy for Bhupalpalle and Kandala Upender Reddy for Palair constituency.

On November 12, the Congress had released its first list of 65 candidates for the state assembly elections that included prominent names like state party chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is contesting from the Huzurnagar constituency and former state cabinet minister Nama Nageswara Rao who is nominated for Khammam seat.

The state will go to polls on December 7, while the results will be announced on December 11.

The 119-member assembly was dissolved on September 6, 2018, on the recommendation of the ruling K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.