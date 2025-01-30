Indian Student In US Didn't Halt At Stop Sign, Crashes Into Truck, Dies

Mohammed Wajid, a 28-year-old student from Hyderabad, died in a road accident in Plymouth County of Massachusetts in the USA on January 28. Mr Wajid, a native of the Khairatabad area in Hyderabad, was a member of the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the USA. He completed his master's degree in Chicago.

The accident occurred when Mr Wajid, driving a semi-truck, failed to stop at the posted stop sign at an intersection and collided with a truck hauling grain. Mr Wajid's vehicle struck the rear of the grain causing it to split in half, explained the Iowa State Patrol. Mr Wajid was declared dead at the hospital. Timothy Wilkin driving the other truck was unhurt.

The incident took place at 12:42 and caused a fire in nearby fields.

Telangana Congress Secretary Mohammed Shahabuddin shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed condolences. "Today is a sad day for me and our entire Congress family. We've lost a dear friend and colleague, Mohammed Wajid, in a tragic accident in Chicago, USA. Wajid was an active leader of the Youth Congress in Khairatabad Division and a member of the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the USA. His passion, energy, and dedication to our organization will be deeply missed," he wrote.

Mr Shahabuddin shared a picture of Mr Wajid with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. "Rest in peace, dear Wajid. Your memory will live on in our hearts," he signed off.

Last month, 26-year-old Naga Sri Vandana Parimala, who was reportedly pursuing a Master of Science at the University of Memphis, was killed in a road accident in the US. A daughter of a businessman in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, Ms Parimala had moved to the US in 2022 for higher studies.

The accident occurred when their car collided with another vehicle just after midnight Friday in Memphis, a city in the US state of Tennessee.

Two other students - Pavan and Nikith - were injured.