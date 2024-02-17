Congress In Telangana Not Sincere In Conducting Caste Survey: K Kavitha

K Kavitha demanded that legislation be made on the caste survey immediately. (File)

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC in Telangana K Kavitha on Saturday alleged that the Congress government in the state is not sincere in conducting the caste survey as it passed only a resolution in Legislative Assembly without ensuring statutory backing.

The resolution passed by the Legislative Assembly on Friday to take up a caste survey gives false hope to the backward classes, she said.

Doesn't the government know that the survey would not stand legal scrutiny without statutory backing, Kavitha, daughter of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, said on X.

Questioning as to why the state government is not taking into consideration the experiences of Bihar and Karnataka, she demanded that legislation be made on the caste survey immediately.

Asked by reporters on the buzz about an alliance between the BJP and BRS for the Lok Sabha polls, she said the matter is beyond her understanding or capacity and that she does not have awareness about it.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution to take up a comprehensive door-to-door household caste survey in the state to plan and implement various plans for the progress of the backward classes, SC and ST citizens and other weaker sections.

