K Kavitha's 72-Hour Fast Ends On Day 1 After High Court Order

K Kavitha - MLC of Bharat Rashtra Samithi and president of Telangana Jagruti -- ended her proposed 72-hour hunger strike to demand 42 per cent quota for backward classes, on Day One following court orders. Ms Kavitha has demanded a separate 10 per cent reservation for Muslims, arguing that would make 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes easier.

The protest, organised under the banner of her cultural organization Telangana Jagruthi, was only permitted by police from 10 am to 4 pm, leading her to end the fast prematurely.

Ms Kavitha, who had already filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court, had stated her intention to pursue the matter legally to secure permission for a full 72-hour protest.

But the High Court, in a hearing, declined to issue an interim order directing the police to grant permission for the full duration of the fast. Justice K Lakshman did suspend one of the police-imposed conditions, which had restrained Ms Kavitha from posting content about the hunger strike on social media.

No major rift, only little disturbance, have already acknowledged it, hope & believe some day high command will address it & #AllWillBeWell, says @RaoKavitha in #exclusive chat even as the #TelanganaJagruti president sat on dharna adorned in green-white instead of @BRSparty pink pic.twitter.com/sWmkYRnmm3 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) August 4, 2025

The court has directed the police to file their counters by next week, and Ms Kavitha's legal team is expected to continue its efforts to secure permission for a extended protest in the future.

In addition to her demands for reservation, Ms Kavitha also used the platform to address internal rifts within the BRS, accusing a "big leader" in her party of instigating derogatory remarks against her.

While she did not name anyone, her comments were widely seen as a criticism of her brother and BRS working president, KT Rama Rao.

When NDTV asked about the rift in the family, she dismissed it saying there was no rift, only a minor disturbance. Despite the internal conflict, Ms Kavitha maintained an optimistic tone, saying "hope the high command will sort it out one day and all will be well."