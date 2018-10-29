Telangana Polls 2018: Congress Close To Finalising Seat-Sharing Formula

Congress planned to release its first list of candidates for the polls by Friday (File)

The Congress is likely to contest in 90 constituencies, leaving the remaining 29 seats to its alliance partners--TDP, TJS and CPI-- in the upcoming.

Telangana assembly elections, according to latest indications. Polls to the 119-member assembly will be held on December 7.

Sources in the four parties said Monday, the discussions were at an advanced stage under which the TDP has been offered 15 seats, the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) led by Prof Kodandaram nine and the CPI five.

The AICC In-charge for Telangana R C Khuntia, however, declined to comment on the number of seats to be contested by each party but said the seat-sharing formula is expected to be announced within a day or two.

He also said the Congress planned to release its first list of candidates and election manifesto for the polls by Friday.

"Draft (of the manifesto) is ready. We have to send it to the AICC (for approval). We are trying to release it by November one. Maybe, 60-65 candidates would be announced in the first list by first or second November," Mr Khuntia told PTI.

Sources said the four parties may come out with a common agenda, in addition to individual manifesto listing their priorities.

The Congress has already announced farm loan waiver of up to Rs two lakh and Rs 3,000 monthly dole to unemployed youth, among other assurances, if it comes to power.

The TRS has already announced candidates for 107 constituencies and the BJP for 38.