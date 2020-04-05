Telangana Policeman Shifts Pregnant Woman To Hospital In Hyderabad

An inspector from Marredpally Police Station received a call from a woman named Rekha, a resident of West Marredpally that she was experencing labour pain and needed help to rush her to the hospital.

Telangana Policeman Shifts Pregnant Woman To Hospital In Hyderabad

The cop, Mohan Rao, shifted the pregnant lady to Apollo Hospital, at 5:30 am.

Hyderabad:

A Telangana Police constable took a pregnant woman, who was in labour, to a hospital in Secunderabad on Saturday, where she delivered a boy.

The cop, Mohan Rao, shifted the pregnant lady to Apollo Hospital, at 5:30 am.

An inspector from Marredpally Police Station received a call from a woman named Rekha, a resident of West Marredpally that she was experencing labour pain and needed help to rush her to the hospital.

"Immediately, our patrol car - l staff rushed to her and called the ambulance. Since 108 did not respond, our patrol car staff shifted her to Apollo hospital for treatment where she was blessed with a baby boy. Both are doing well and are healthy," the inspector told ANI over the phone. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Telangana Policepregnant womanTelangana Police constable

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/Coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com