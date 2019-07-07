Telangana Police Foils 35-Year-Old Woman's Suicide Attempt

Malkajgiri police foils suicide attempt by a 35-year-old woman S Gracy.

The Malkajgiri police on Saturday foiled suicide attempt by a 35-year-old woman S Gracy. She tried to hang herself from a ceiling fan at her residence over alleged harassment by her husband.

"She was allegedly being harassed by her husband. There seemed to be a communication gap between the couple. When we got the information that Ms Gracy was attempting suicide, our patrolling team rushed to the spot and broke the locked doors of her house. After finding her in a conscious state, we immediately shifted her to a hospital," said Malkajgiri police inspector A Manmohan.

After being rescued by the police and receiving medical aid at the hospital, Ms Gracy said, "My husband Madhu Babu has been torturing me mentally. I thank the Malkajgiri police who saved me. Now, I realise that if I would I have committed suicide I would have done injustice to my daughter."

An FIR has been registered and police is investigation the matter.

