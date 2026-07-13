Telangana Farmers Hold 'Frog Ceremony' For Rain Amid Monsoon Deficit

A special folk ritual for good rains was held in Raikal town of Telangana's Jagtial district on Monday, as farmers and local residents gathered to pray for timely rainfall amid a growing rain deficit across the state.

The event, known locally as the Frog Ceremony or Kappa Tholu Aata, was organised by the Shivaji Rythu Gone Reddy Sangham. Farmers, elders and devotees took part in the traditional ritual, seeking good rainfall, healthy crops and prosperity for farming families.

The ceremony is an age-old custom observed in many villages during dry spells. It is believed to invoke the blessings of the Rain God and help bring the monsoon on time. Participants said the ritual also serves as a reminder of the close relationship between nature, agriculture and rural communities.

Special prayers and holy water offerings were held at several temples in Raikal. Devotees prayed for abundant rainfall, a successful farming season and protection for farmers facing uncertain weather conditions.

Members of the farmers' association expressed hope that the prayers would be answered and that favourable weather conditions would soon return. The gathering also highlighted the community's unity and its strong faith in traditional practices.

The prayers come at a time when Telangana is facing below-normal rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a break in the monsoon, with reduced showers expected across the state.

From June 1 to July 10, Telangana recorded a seasonal rainfall deficit of about 19%, with many districts experiencing deficient rainfall. During the first 10 days of July, the state received only 43.4 mm of rain against the normal 64.9 mm, resulting in a rainfall deficit of 33%.

Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad have been among the hardest-hit districts, recording rainfall deficits of 57% and 52%, respectively.

Many districts have yet to receive the widespread and sustained rainfall needed to bridge the shortfall, reflecting the broader impact of El Nino on monsoon behaviour.

For farmers waiting to sow and nurture their crops, the hope for good rains remains as important as ever.