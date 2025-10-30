Rain Due To Cyclone Montha Causes Flash Floods In Telangana

The severe cyclonic storm 'Montha', though weakening into a cyclonic storm after making landfall, has caused widespread devastation across Telangana, with continuous heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Continuous heavy rainfall overnight caused the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar twin reservoirs to reach near-full tank capacity.

The authorities from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have opened multiple floodgates at both reservoirs to manage the massive inflows, releasing thousands of cusecs into the Musi River downstream.

The sheer force of the released water has caused significant damage. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) Service Road near Exit/Entry 17 (Himayatsagar Gates) has been severely damaged, with large sections washed away and water flowing fiercely over the surface.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood risk alert for 14 districts across Telangana until at least the morning of October 30. An Orange Alert has been issued for 12 districts, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall.

Districts in central Telangana, including Nagarkurnool, recorded 16.73 cm rainfall. Nalgonda, Warangal, and Mahabubabad are reeling under torrential downpours, leading to waterlogging and disruption.

Heavy rains have triggered massive traffic congestion and paralysis, particularly in the Hyderabad IT Corridor. Many commuters are stranded, and staggered logins have been advised for IT companies.

South Central Railway reports continued disruption and cancellation/diversion of services due to waterlogging in sections like Dornakal Yard.

The authorities are urging the public to be extremely vigilant, strictly avoid travelling on the damaged ORR service road near Exit 17, and stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Drivers should plan alternative routes and avoid areas prone to waterlogging.