Cyclone Montha Impact: Landslide Hits Andhra's Srisailam Temple

The impact of Cyclone Montha has caused severe disruption and damage at the renowned Srisailam Mahakshetra, a sacred pilgrimage site in Andhra Pradesh. But a potential major tragedy was narrowly averted thanks to the late-night timing of the landslide.

The holy site, located in the Nandyal district of Andhra, has been reeling under continuous, heavy rainfall for the past 24 hours, bringing normal life to a standstill, especially in the Srisailam mandal.

Devotees visiting the Srisailam temple have been advised to stay confined to their accommodation due to the torrential conditions.

The most alarming incident occurred near the sacred Patalaganga steps, a major access point for pilgrims. Continuous downpour caused significant landslides, resulting in the collapse and destruction of three local shops.

The incident occurred late at night, and in a stroke of fortune, no devotees or shopkeepers were present in the area, averting what could have been a major disaster with potential loss of life.

Locals are reported to be apprehensive as large portions of the surrounding mountain slopes are actively crumbling due to the heavy saturation of the soil. Furthermore, the intense downpour has turned the floodwaters into a raging torrent, rapidly eroding the dirt roads in front of residential areas.

Local authorities and temple officials have been alerted to the growing concerns. Locals warn that if the torrential rains persist, there is a strong possibility of more severe and extensive damage along the Patalaganga steps and surrounding infrastructure.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation as Cyclone Montha continues to affect the region, urging all residents and pilgrims to exercise extreme caution and cooperate with safety directives.

Less than two weeks ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered prayers at the Srisailam temple.