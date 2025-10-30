Andhra Chief Minister Says 2 Killed Following Cyclone Montha's Landfall

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that two people had been killed after Cyclone Montha made landfall in the state.

Montha, a severe cyclonic storm, weakened into a deep depression after moving inland towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and into adjoining Telangana, allowing state machinery to pivot fully from emergency response to large-scale relief and restoration operations.

Chief Minister Naidu held a high-level review meeting on Wednesday, instructing officials to continue relief efforts on a war footing for the next two days to provide maximum assistance to affected people.

"If we work in the same way for another two days, we can give much relief to people. Two people have died due to the cyclone," Naidu added.

He further said that proactive measures ensured minimum loss of life in the state.

Officials To Visit Flood-Affected Areas

Naidu directed state ministers and officials to visit the flood-affected areas, assess damage across all sectors, and expedite the submission of reports to the Centre.

Andhra Pradesh has already mobilised to distribute essential items and financial assistance to affected families.

Significant progress has been reported in restoring essential services, particularly in the worst-hit coastal districts.

In districts like Konaseema, which saw over 300 electric poles uprooted and 54 substations damaged, power restoration work is nearly 80% complete, with full normalcy expected in the coming hours. Over 10,000 personnel have been deployed to repair damaged electrical infrastructure across the state.

Restoration teams have cleared fallen trees and debris across major road stretches, including over 134 km of key roads. As a result, APSRTC bus services have resumed 100% of their operations as of Wednesday. National Highway 16 also saw traffic restored swiftly after major obstructions were removed.

Cyclonic Storm Causes Widespread Agricultural Loss

Preliminary estimates indicate widespread agricultural loss, with standing crops in approximately 38,000 hectares and horticulture crops in 1.38 lakh hectares reported as damaged.

The government has announced financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each affected family in relief camps, along with essential commodities like 25 kg of rice, pulses, cooking oil, and sugar. Fishermen and weavers are eligible for double the quantity of rice (50 kg).

The sacred pilgrimage site of Srisailam Mahakshetra in Nandyal district has suffered significant impact due to relentless heavy rainfall and landslides, necessitating continued travel warnings.

A major landslide was reported near the Patalaganga steps, a key pathway for pilgrims accessing the Krishna River. The debris flow completely destroyed three local shops near the base of the steps, though fortunately, the area was deserted at the time.

Road links to Srisailam, including the Hyderabad-Srisailam (NH 765) route, remain severely disrupted due to widespread flooding and road erosion. The authorities urge the public to postpone all travel to the area until the Red Warning for extreme rainfall subsides and conditions stabilise.

