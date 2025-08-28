2 Telangana Districts See Highest Rainfall In 50 Years

Kamareddy and Medak districts in Telangana are grappling with the aftermath of an unprecedented and historic downpour that has crippled the region over the past 24 hours. According to reports, the rainfall is the heaviest in a 50-year period for such a short duration.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is undertaking an aerial to inspect flood-hit areas of Peddapalli, Kamareddy and Medak after which he will hold a review meeting in Kamareddy.

The situation is most critical in Kamareddy, where the Argonda station in Rajampet mandal recorded a staggering 44 cm of rainfall. Across the state, 23 locations, including 10 in Kamareddy, six in Medak, four in Nirmal, and others in Nizamabad and Siddipet, have received more than 20 cm of rain.

In response to the crisis, 15 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to the affected districts, working around the clock.

Additionally, approximately 100 Army personnel from the TASA unit in Hyderabad are actively involved in rescue and relief efforts in Medak district.

Both Kamareddy and Medak districts have reported extensive damage to infrastructure and property.

In Kamareddy District, six mandals, Kamareddy, Bibipet, Rajampet, Nizamsagar, Yellareddy, and Machareddy, have been severely affected by floods.

More than 500 people have been rescued so far, with an SDRF team successfully saving nine workers at Boggu Gudise and five people at Gunkal Village in challenging conditions.

One person has died due to a wall collapse. A car with two occupants was washed away in the Neelakatta vagu at Domakonda.

A railway track has caved in at Rameshwarpally in Bhiknoor mandal, halting all train services. Residential areas like Housing Board Colony, GR Colony, and Teachers Colony in Kamareddy town are among the worst hit, with food and essential supplies being distributed.

Evacuation efforts are underway for villagers near the Nizamsagar and Pocharam Dams.

In Medak district, the worst-affected mandals are Haveli Ghanpur, Papannapet, Ramayampet, Shankarampet (A), and Nizampet. SDRF and Army units with a combined force of over 230 personnel are leading the rescue operations.

Water has overflowed onto 47 roads, 23 culverts/causeways, and 15 bridges, leading to traffic diversions and blockages. 16 tanks have breached, prompting continuous vigilance in affected villages.

Over 430 students from various colleges and hostels have been rescued and shifted to safe locations. More than 50 families from low-lying areas have been moved to rehabilitation centers.

Two persons, Bestha Sathyam and Yada Goud, were swept away while attempting to cross the Rajpet bridge and are currently missing. Former irrigation minister Harish Rao said the two were going in an auto to bring back their children from a flooded Gurukul school when they were washed away.

"For at least three-four hours, they were holding on to an electric pole, hoping for a rescue. But no helicopter was sent. A minister said yesterday chopper would be used only in utmost emergency whereas they use it to go to marriages and political rallies," he said.

Widespread crop damage has been reported, and a detailed assessment is in progress.

National Highway 44 has caved in at a minimum of three locations, forcing major traffic diversions. Heavy vehicles from Hyderabad towards Adilabad are being redirected via Medchal, Siddipet, and Karimnagar.

Similarly, traffic from Adilabad to Hyderabad is being diverted from the Nirmal Kondaplly bridge. A railway line between Akkanpet and Ramayampet is also damaged, resulting in the cancellation of train services.

In Rajanna Sircilla district, five people stranded on an island in the Upper Manair dam were rescued using a helicopter. In Nirmal district, heavy rainfall has led to the relocation of 250 families to shelters. The route connecting Nirmal to Maharashtra is currently closed due to overflowing water. In Nizamabad district, a tank breach in Hanmajipet has flooded three villages, with 200 families safely relocated with the help of SDRF.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is reportedly continuously monitoring the situation and has instructed senior officials and district collectors to take all necessary measures.

The Revenue, Industries, IT, and Agriculture Ministers held a teleconference on August 27 to assure the affected districts of full state support.