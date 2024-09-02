10 Dead In Rain Fury In Andhra, Telangana, Over 100 Trains Cancelled

Rivers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained in spate and thousands of people were evacuated by national and state disaster response forces from flooded areas to relief camps.

More than 100 trains have been cancelled so far, while several others have been diverted due to heavy rains and waterlogging over tracks at multiple locations on the South Central Railway network, which serves Telangana and Andhra Pradesh among other states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy and assured them of all possible help from the Centre.

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that nine persons have been killed in various parts of the state in separate rain-related incidents.

Hyderabad, where heavy rain has led to waterlogging in many parts of the city, declared a holiday for schools on Monday.

The weather department on Sunday issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rain in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar districts of Telangana for Monday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held an emergency review meeting and told officials to remain alert and take action for immediate relief in flood-affected areas. He also appealed to the people to only leave their homes if there is urgent work.

In Andhra Pradesh, nine rain-related deaths and one missing case have been reported since Saturday.

In the worst affected Vijayawada district, Budameru, a rivulet on the outskirts of the district, overflowed at several points on Sunday, leading to flooding in many city localities.