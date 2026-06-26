Telangana Villagers Perform Ritual To Invoke Rain Amid Dry Spell

In a village in Telangana's Jangaon district, residents performed the traditional Kappathalli Aata ritual to invoke rainfall as farmers continue to face severe distress due to a prolonged dry spell during the critical sowing season.

The villagers performed a ritual as the 'Mrigasira Karte', traditionally associated with the arrival of monsoon showers, is nearing its end without adequate rainfall.

Led by village Sarpanch Ramakrishna, villagers, including women, youth, and farmers, gathered in large numbers to perform the age-old rain-invoking ceremony with devotion and urgency. As part of the ritual, frogs were collected, decorated with turmeric and flowers, and taken in a village procession, symbolising a traditional plea to the Rain God for mercy. Women and youth walked through the village singing folk songs and offering prayers from house to house.

Farmers said the situation has become increasingly difficult, as there has been rain scarcity during the sowing period and many fields owned by small and marginal farmers remain unploughed.

"We performed Kappathalli Aata, praying for rain and a good harvest. The farming season has begun, but without rain we are helpless. We are hoping nature will bless us soon," Sarpanch Ramakrishna said.

With fields remaining dry and sowing activities for cotton and paddy delayed, farmers in the region are increasingly worried about crop failure and their future.

In several parts of Telangana, farmers are facing growing anxiety as rainfall remains weak during the crucial sowing season, with weather experts linking the dry spell to the ongoing El Nino conditions affecting the southwest monsoon.

According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department, monsoon activity over the region has been uneven and below normal in early June, delaying agricultural operations such as cotton sowing and paddy transplantation. Large areas of farmland are still waiting for sufficient soil moisture, forcing many farmers to postpone cultivation or depend on costly groundwater irrigation.

As uncertainty over rainfall continues, villagers in Nellutla say their prayers through tradition, which is not just about faith but also linked to their deep anxiety linked to monsoon as they wait for the skies to open.