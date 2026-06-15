"Resign, Face Elections": BJP MP's Challenge To Revanth Reddy

Political temperatures rose in Telangana as the BJP launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, with Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao challenging Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to dissolve the State Assembly and seek a fresh mandate from the people.

Raghunandan Rao said all eight BJP MPs from Telangana were ready to resign if the Chief Minister dissolved the Assembly and called for elections.

"If Revanth Reddy has confidence in his leadership, he should resign as Chief Minister, dissolve the Assembly and face the people. All eight BJP MPs are ready to resign and contest again," he said.

The challenge comes amid an escalating war of words between the Congress government and the BJP over paddy procurement, Central funds and development projects.

Raghunandan Rao blamed the state government for failing to address farmers' problems. He alleged that paddy was lying in procurement centres due to delays, payments were not reaching farmers on time and several welfare promises remained unfulfilled.

"You are asking BJP MPs to resign. What have you done for farmers? Paddy procurement is incomplete and farmers are suffering," he said.

The BJP MP also warned the Congress against targeting Union Minister G Kishan Reddy over procurement issues.

"If Congress leaders can protest in front of Kishan Reddy's residence, BJP workers can also protest in Kodangal (the constituency of the CM) or before the state government. We are respecting the Chief Minister's office, but our restraint should not be mistaken for weakness," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP national leader and Nizamabad MP D Arvind also targeted the Congress government and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Arvind alleged that Congress had lost credibility among the public and predicted that the BJP would continue expanding its political presence across the country.

"The BJP is working towards a Congress-free India. People are looking for an alternative, and Telangana will also see political change in the coming years," Arvind said.

The comments have intensified the political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the BJP, ahead of the Hyderabad civic polls expected later this year.