Telangana Man, Woman, Who Were Having An Affair, Attempt Suicide On Train

A married man and a married woman allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance while travelling on the Shabari Express near Cherlapally railway station on the outskirts of Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Both passengers were rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Police identified the man as Sirish, a native of Chapra village in Srikakulam district, who is married to Sulochana.

Officials found that Sirish had allegedly developed an extramarital relationship with Neelaveni, another married woman from the same village. The two had reportedly left for Coimbatore and had been staying there for some time.

After learning of their whereabouts, Sulochana travelled to Coimbatore and reportedly persuaded both of them to return to their native village. The trio boarded the Shabari Express for the journey back to Srikakulam.

According to the GRP, while the train was approaching Secunderabad, Sirish and Neelaveni allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. Other passengers noticed the pair collapsing inside the coach and immediately alerted railway authorities.

Railway police responded promptly and shifted both victims to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for emergency medical care where both are receiving treatment, and their condition is being closely monitored.

The Secunderabad GRP has registered a case and launched an investigation.