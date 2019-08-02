Telangana Girl Made To Cook By Hostel Warden, Injured In Boiler Explosion

The girl says the warden had told all students to take turns cooking.

A teenage girl living in a government hostel for backward classes in Telangana's Rajendranagar suffered severe burn injuries last month while working in the hostel kitchen. She said she has been struggling to get the authorities to act in the case.

The girl, a Class 10 student, was cooking in the hostel kitchen two weeks ago when a boiler burst, scalding her all over the body.

The girl says the warden had told all students to take turns cooking, and after the incident, allegedly warned her against reporting the matter. The warden also assured the girl that she would pay for her treatment.

The school authorities allegedly refused to take action in the case and told the girl's mother to "do what you want". The girl and her mother said they also approached the district collector, Ranga Reddy, on Thursday when he was on a visit to a local government office, but he too, reportedly turned them away.

The collector could also be seen walking away as the girl and her mother attempt to explain the case to him, according to local activists present at the office. Child rights activist Achyutha Rao has complained to the state chief secretary and called for the warden's suspension as well as investigation against the authorities responsible for putting the child's well-being at risk.

