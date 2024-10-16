Teacher Holds Boy Down In Telangana, Thrashes Him Mercilessly

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

A teacher at a school in Telangana has been caught on camera mercilessly thrashing a student in front of his classmates. The teacher is seen holding the student down, hitting him several times and also, briefly, dragging him on the floor.

Officials said the man teaches at the Manasa Vikasa School Bhadradri Kothagudem district's Gollagudem and is the boy's class teacher.

The footage shows the teacher approaching the boy - who is standing in a corridor where a few of his classmates are sitting - holding him down and hitting him hard on the back. The boy cries out in pain and holds his back but the teacher pulls his hands towards him and hits him four times.

The teacher pauses to move his phone from the front pocket to his trouser pocket and then hits the boy another four times in quick succession.

He then asks the boy to get up, picks up a notebook, gestures to him and the other students and throws the notebook on the ground, asking the boy to pick it up. As soon as the boy bends, the teacher hits him again, drags him on the floor, and then hits him another three times.

After he reached home, the distraught boy told his parents that he was beaten up without any reason. They went to the school and asked to see the CCTV footage, after which they began a protest, demanding action against the management.