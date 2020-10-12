Six-Year-Old Leopard Preying On Cows Caught In Telangana

The leopard will be released into the wild following its complete recovery.

A six-year-old leopard preying on cows and calves in Hyderabad suburbs was trapped by Telangana Forest Department on Sunday and relocated to the Nehru Zoological Park, forest officials said.

The leopard had also killed two calves on Friday night. A team of forest department officials launched a search to capture the leopard after the owner of the calves approached police.

It had been attacking cows and calves in the vicinity of the Rice Research Centre in Rajendranagar in Rangareddy district, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Rajendranagar Inspector G Suresh said, "The leopard has been caught by the Rangareddy forest department and has been handed over to the Nehru Zoological park officials."

Meanwhile, the Curator of the Nehru Zoological Park said that the captured leopard is being treated for some minor abrasions and injuries on the face.

The leopard will be released into the wild following its complete recovery and getting permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana, he added.