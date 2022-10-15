Setback For Congress After 2 Leaders Join KCR's Party Ahead Of Key Bypoll

Palle Ravi Kumar Goud and his wife Kalyani joined the ruling TRS on Saturday.

In a setback to Congress ahead of the crucial Munugode assembly bypoll in Telangana on November 3, party leaders Palle Ravi Kumar Goud and his wife Kalyani joined the ruling TRS on Saturday.

TRS Working President K T Rama Rao welcomed Mr Goud and Kalyani into the party fold, a TRS release said.

Rama Rao thanked Mr Goud for joining the party during the crucial Munugode bypoll in Nalgonda district.

Kalyani is a sitting Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) representative in Nalgonda district, it said.

The byelection in Munugode in Nalgonda district has been necessitated due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who joined the BJP to fight against the alleged family rule of TRS.

The bypoll is generating lot of political heat as the three major parties -- ruling TRS, opposition BJP and Congress -- are leaving no stone unturned to win the contest.

Counting of votes would be taken up on November 6.

