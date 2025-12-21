Revanth Reddy's "Christmas" Credit To Sonia Gandhi Draws BJP Fire

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's endorsement of party chief Sonia Gandhi as a leader who single-handedly ensured the southern state could celebrate Christmas, has come under fire from the BJP.

At an event, Reddy said Telangana could celebrate Christmas only because of the "sacrifice" of Sonia Gandhi.

"If people are celebrating Christmas in Telangana today, it is because of Sonia Gandhi's crucial role and sacrifice behind it," the chief minister said at a government-hosted Christmas programme at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He said December holds special significance for Telangana, referring to both Sonia Gandhi's birthday and the month in which the state was formed.

The BJP shot back, saying the chief minister made inappropriate comparisons and politicised a religious festival.

"Sonia Gandhi has never shown faith in Hindu beliefs. She continues to follow her birth religion, Christianity. Many have pointed out that when she was in power, Christmas was celebrated at her residence on Janpath, but Diwali was not," BJP spokesperson RP Singh said.

"It is fine for everyone to practice their own beliefs, but a head of state's remarks on this is not right," he added.

Another BJP spokesperson, Nalin Kohli, said Reddy's comment appears to be to "please the Nehru-Gandhi family".

"... One can understand that in the Congress party everyone would like to please the Nehru-Gandhi family, but is that a reason why you would be saying you are celebrating Christmas? Why are the Congress party and leaders looking at Muslims or Christians from a vote bank perspective? If they want to celebrate an occasion like Christmas, shouldn't it be for the sake of that festival rather than for a political purpose?" Kohli said.

The chief minister or the Congress party has not given a statement on the comment and the criticisms.