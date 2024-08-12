Drug Smuggling Op, Inspired By Superhit 'Pushpa', Busted In Telangana

A search of the tractor revealed a large amount of cannabis. (Representaional)

A drug smuggling operation, seemingly taking cues from the 2021 superhit Telugu film "Pushpa", was busted by excise officials in Telangana on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials attempted to stop a tractor in the Bhadradri district on Tuesday. The driver of the tractor sped towards the Bhadradri bridge, abandoning the vehicle eventually. A subsequent search of the tractor revealed a large amount of cannabis hidden in a secret compartment.

The drugs were being smuggled in a hidden compartment beneath the tractor, similar to the one depicted in the movie. The upper section of the tractor contained sand to conceal the illegal cargo underneath.

The movie "Pushpa", however, is based on a labourer named Pushpa who smuggles red sandalwood instead of drugs.

The authorities have apprehended the gang that was involved in the operation.

Just two months ago, more than 1,000 kg of cannabis, valued at Rs 2.5 crore, was seized while it was being transported in three separate incidents in the same district.

In the first incident, 359 kg of cannabis was found in a passenger vehicle, while in another instance the drugs were found under a load of jackfruit. In the third incident, the contraband was found under a plywood sheet.