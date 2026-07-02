500 Grams Of Gold Found In Telangana Farm, Ex-Landowner's Son Claims Share

The discovery of gold ornaments weighing nearly 0.5 kg in a farm in Telangana has sparked an ownership dispute, with the son of a former landowner approaching the police and claiming a share in the treasure.

The incident was reported from Warangal district where women labourers were removing weeds in a six-acre farm field on June 24 when they noticed shiny metal pieces in the soil. As they dug deeper, they reportedly unearthed gold ornaments.

Villagers claim the recovered gold weighed nearly 50 tolas (583.19 grams), although officials have not yet confirmed the quantity or its value.

According to villagers, the labourers handed over the ornaments to the farmer cultivating the land. The matter, however, took a new turn after the son of the previous landowner lodged a complaint with the police.

The complainant said his family had owned the land before selling it about five years ago and alleged that the present owner and the labourers shared the gold without informing him.

"The gold was found in land that once belonged to our family. We were not informed and were not given any share," the complainant reportedly told the police.

Police have registered the complaint and started an inquiry. They are trying to ascertain how the ornaments were discovered and who has the legal claim over them.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the recovered ornaments are old artefacts or modern jewellery. If they are found to have historical or archaeological value, experts from the Archaeology Department are expected to examine them before any decision is taken on ownership.

The news spread quickly across the village, drawing large crowds to the field where the ornaments were reportedly found. Many residents visited the site hoping to catch a glimpse of the place.

The find has also revived interest in Warangal's historical legacy.

Known earlier as Orugallu, Warangal was the capital of the Kakatiya dynasty, which ruled much of the Telugu region between the 12th and 14th centuries. The Kakatiya rulers built iconic monuments including Warangal Fort, the Thousand Pillar Temple and the UNESCO World Heritage Site Ramappa Temple. The kingdom was known for its immense wealth, including gold, diamonds and precious jewellery.